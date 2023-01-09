Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the field just after the opening kickoff during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening.

The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

"The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo . Another one-and-done in Houston," he reported.

Smith is one-and-done in Houston. He reportedly pushed to be brought back by the Texans, though the front office clearly had other plans.

It will be interesting to see who the Texans go after in 2023.