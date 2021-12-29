Breaking: NFL Legend John Madden Died Unexpectedly Today

Legendary former NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden passed away unexpectedly today, the league announced Tuesday night. He was 85 years old.

Madden, who compiled an overall record of 103-32-7 and won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-78, achieved arguably even more fame as a broadcaster from 1979-2008. He worked for CBS (1979–1993), Fox (1994–2001), ABC (2002–2005), and NBC (2006–2008).

Of course, Madden also became legendary for his famous video game franchise, which he started in 1988.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

Madden was one of the most beloved figures in the history of the NFL. Even if he was more private in recent years after his retirement from broadcasting, his passing leaves a void that can’t be filled.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

