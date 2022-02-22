The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On The Combine ‘Bubble’

Francis Bernard running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 29: Linebacker Francis Bernard of Utah runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NFL’s plan for a “bubble” environment for its annual scouting combine was a short-lived one.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has scrapped its plan to hold draft prospects in a bubble leading up to next week’s combine in Indianapolis.

Players will be allowed to go outside previously restricted areas, per Pelissero.

On Saturday, the NFL sent a letter to prospects attending the combine that they would be confined to a “bubble” due to COVID-19. However, that announcement was met with swift backlash.

The NFLPA reached out with its own dispatch to agents voicing its disapproval of the plan. There was also talk of a possible boycott brewing behind the scenes.

It looks like the league heard all of that and decided it would be best to just move forward with its typical schedule for the event.

Filed Under: NFL

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.