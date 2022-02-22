Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On The Combine ‘Bubble’

The NFL’s plan for a “bubble” environment for its annual scouting combine was a short-lived one.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has scrapped its plan to hold draft prospects in a bubble leading up to next week’s combine in Indianapolis.

Players will be allowed to go outside previously restricted areas, per Pelissero.

The bubble has burst: The Combine just informed players it has changed its policy and will now allow them outside of restricted areas next week in Indianapolis, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2022

On Saturday, the NFL sent a letter to prospects attending the combine that they would be confined to a “bubble” due to COVID-19. However, that announcement was met with swift backlash.

The NFLPA reached out with its own dispatch to agents voicing its disapproval of the plan. There was also talk of a possible boycott brewing behind the scenes.

It looks like the league heard all of that and decided it would be best to just move forward with its typical schedule for the event.