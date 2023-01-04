Breaking: NFL Releases Final Week 18 Games Schedule

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL has finalized its Week 18 schedule.

The league released the official updated slate for this weekend on Wednesday afternoon. The only change was the kickoff time for Ravens-Bengals.

The game was going to be played at 4:25 p.m. ET if Cincinnati had lost to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Had that happened, it would have set up a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC North.

However, because the Bengals-Bills game was suspended following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse and cardiac arrest, Ravens-Bengals will instead kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

This is the final week of the NFL regular season, though league officials are still determining how they will handle the unplayed game between Cincinnati and Buffalo.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed some of the options the league is considering earlier today.

"What they could do is basically nothing, which is declare the game a no-contest or declare it a tie. There is Commissioner's discretion there," Rapoport said. "Then the standings would be as they are...based on winning percentage, that would determine who gets the byes, who wins divisions, all of the other factors.

"They could also slide the playoffs back a week and create a Week 19. This was something that was discussed during the COVID situation a couple of years ago if they had to. Have a standalone, one-game weekend. Play Bills-Bengals Week 19, move the playoffs back a week, eliminate the bye week between the Super Bowl and the title games and move on from there. Those are basically the options going forward."