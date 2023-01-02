Breaking: NFL Releases Full Week 18 Schedule

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Week 18 schedule is here.

Monday afternoon, the National Football League released its complete schedule for Week 18 of the 2022 regular season.

Of note: the Packers vs. Lions game has been flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot. Green Bay needs to beat Detroit to make the playoffs. The Lions, meanwhile, need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams, along with a win over the Packers, to reach the postseason.

Here's the complete schedule for Week 18 from the National Football League:

There is one caveat to the schedule, as noted by the National Football League.

"If Buffalo defeats Cincinnati tonight, #BALvsCIN will be played at 4:25pm ET on CBS. If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, #BALvsCIN will be played at 1pm ET on CBS," the NFL announced.

The Bengals and the Bills are set to play the final game of Week 17 on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m E.T. on ESPN.