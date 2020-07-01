The Spun

Breaking: NFL Reportedly Makes Change To The Preseason

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, talking at a podium at the Super Bowl.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL is reportedly planning a major change to its preseason schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the league is cutting its preseason game slate in half. Weeks One and Four are set to be canceled, and the move will be announced by the NFL tomorrow.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal also confirmed the PFT report. Rumors of a truncated or altered preseason have been swirling for a while as the NFL tries to keep things on track for a “normal” 16-game season.

Training camps are set to begin later this month and opening night of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, when the Houston Texans take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Traditionally Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason are when teams don’t play their starters or key players much, if at all. That’s especially true of Week 4, which is often a showcase of guys battling for final roster spots or hoping to impress other teams for when they are inevitably cut.

By getting rid of Week 1, this enables coaches to have more time together to work with their players on the practice field, which is critical considering how the entire offseason was wiped out by COVID-19. Florio himself writes that this was a major impetus for the NFL’s plan.

Overall, this is a smart decision given the current circumstances and might not be a bad idea to implement full-time moving forward. For years, many have been calling for a shortened preseason to minimize some wear and tear and hopefully prevent injuries.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.