Breaking: NFL Star Files Lawsuit Against Nike

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: The Nike 'swoosh' logo is displayed on the outside of the Nike SoHo store, June 15, 2017 in New York City. Nike announced plans on Thursday to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

One of the NFL's most-popular players has filed a lawsuit against Nike.

According to TMZ Sports, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against The Swoosh.

Beckham Jr., who was sponsored by Nike, claims the apparel company suppressed sales of his sneaker, in order to prevent a lucrative extension from taking place.

"Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, claiming the Swoosh swindled him out of millions of dollars by suppressing sales of sneakers that would've triggered a lucrative contract extension," TMZ Sports reported.

From the report:

Odell claims once his original Nike deal expired in 2017, he considered jumping ship to Adidas ... who offered him a huge contract. Not wanting to lose a marquee talent, Odell says Nike exercised their right to match the Adidas deal. But, he claims the fine print was different ... and it wasn't truly the same deal.

Beckham Jr. says the way the Nike deal was structured made it nearly impossible for him to trigger very valuable extensions of the deal.

OBJ says the relationship with Nike began to sour around March 2022 when he was due a payment of around $2.6 million. But, he claims, without any warning, the company withheld more than $2 million of the payment.

The free agent wide receiver believes the fine print from his Nike contract cost him roughly $20 million.

Beckham, who played last season for the Browns and Rams, is currently considering his free agent decision. Teams like the Cowboys, Bills and Chiefs, among others, are showing interest.

More from the lawsuit can be seen here.