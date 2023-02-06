Breaking: NFL Star Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL star wide receiver has announced his retirement from the league.

A.J. Green, a longtime star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, announced his retirement on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals wideout announced his decision on social media.

"I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short," he announced.

"Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…"

Green was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for most of the 2010s.

Best of luck in retirement, A.J.