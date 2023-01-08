Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though.

While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting quarterback Daniel Jones, starting Davis Webb instead.

New York clinched a playoff spot last week.

ESPN first reported the news on the Giants quarterback decision this week.

"Coach Brian Daboll did not officially disclose whether the Giants would rest any starters -- including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley -- against the Eagles, saying this past Friday that he and general manager Joe Schoen had still not made a decision.

It will be the first career start for Webb, who was a third-round draft selection of the Giants in 2017 but has never attempted a pass in a regular-season NFL game. He also spent time as a practice-squad player with the Jets and Bills before rejoining the Giants this past February," they reported.

The Giants and the Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.