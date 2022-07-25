Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola Is Retiring

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We have breaking news out of the National Football League. Longtime NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is retiring.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has more on the developing story:

"Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL," he said on Twitter.

A surprising outcome for the veteran, but a well-earned retirement.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” said Amendola.

Amendola finishes his NFL career with 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Most notably, he was a key member of the New England Patriots' dynasty back in the day.

Congratulations on a great career, Danny. Enjoy retirement.