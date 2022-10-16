Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Kicked Off Sideline During Game

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It hasn't been a good day for Robbie Anderson.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver was sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday afternoon.

The wide receiver had been sitting away from the rest of his teammates.

Later on in the half, Anderson appeared to be kicked out of the sideline by his head coach.

"Robbie Anderson has apparently been kicked out of the game by the Panthers," Action Network tweeted.

ESPN's Field Yates had more details.

"After multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes has kicked WR Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room," he tweeted on Sunday.

The Rams are currently leading the Panthers, 17-10, on Sunday afternoon.