Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Released Following Arrest

The Atlanta Falcons have released a wide receiver following his arrest this weekend.

Atlanta announced on Monday that wide receiver Cameron Batson has been released.

"We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced on Monday afternoon.

Batson, 27, was accused of fighting a police officer.

ESPN had details on the arrest:

According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, Batson was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday after speeding and failing to maintain his lane on an interstate. Police said Batson was deemed intoxicated by an officer before the situation turned physical after the wide receiver allegedly resisted arrest.

During the altercation, according to police, the officer fired his gun, hitting no one, before Batson got back into his truck and drove away. Police say he crashed the truck, fled on foot and was found hiding by police and arrested.

Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. No details of charges against Batson were immediately available.

The Falcons are set to conclude their 2022 season in Week 18 on Sunday.