Breaking: NFLPA Announces Decision On Deshaun Watson Ruling

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

A ruling on the Deshaun Watson investigation is expected to come down on Monday morning.

Sue Robinson is expected to give her ruling to the NFL and the NFL Players Association regarding Watson and his potential suspension.

The NFLPA has already announced that it will not be appealing the decision and it is calling on the NFL to do the same.

"The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same," Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Both the NFL and the NFLPA could appeal Robinson's decision, if they chose to.

However, the NFLPA has already announced it will not be appealing the decision, perhaps an indication that they expect a favorable punishment for Watson.

We should know by tomorrow morning.