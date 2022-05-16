Breaking: Packers Finalizing Significant Contract Extension

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly finalizing a significant contract extension on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are locking up standout defensive back Jaire Alexander.

Alexander, one of the top cornerbacks in the league, is finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed the news with Alexander's agents.

The Packers are coming off a disappointing NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay will hope to make a deep run in 2022.