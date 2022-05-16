Breaking: Packers Finalizing Significant Contract Extension
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly finalizing a significant contract extension on Monday.
According to multiple reports, the Packers are locking up standout defensive back Jaire Alexander.
Alexander, one of the top cornerbacks in the league, is finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed the news with Alexander's agents.
The Packers are coming off a disappointing NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Green Bay will hope to make a deep run in 2022.