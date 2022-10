DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Take note, fantasy football owners.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially active on Sunday.

McCaffrey, who's been dealing with an injury this week, will play against the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon.

"CMC is active for today's game," the Panthers announced this afternoon.

The Panthers and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.