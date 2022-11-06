Breaking: Panthers Are Making A Change At Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are having one of the worst performances of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina is trailing Cincinnati, 35-0, at halftime. The Panthers had more penalty yards than they did offensive yards at one point in the contest.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has committed to P.J. Walker at quarterback, but that appears to have changed on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield is now in the game.

"Baker Mayfield is opening the second half as the Panthers’ QB," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

The Panthers had been playing Walker throughout the first half, leading to some speculation.

"Down 28-0 the Panthers aren't even looking at Baker Mayfield. Tells you a lot about the quarterback situation," David Newton tweeted on Sunday.

They're looking at Baker Mayfield now, though.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to make his return to the field in the second half on Sunday.