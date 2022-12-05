Breaking: Panthers Make Final Decision On Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Well, that happened fast.

Less than a year after moving on from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield is getting cut.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick will be released today.

Mayfield is expected to hit waivers, though he's unlikely to get picked up. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick will then become a free agent.

"The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today," he reported on Monday morning.

"Waivers will be fascinating... The #49ers have a need..."

The 49ers lost veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco played rookie Brock Purdy in the win over the Dolphins.

While San Francisco signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Sunday night, perhaps they'll have interest in signing Mayfield, as well.