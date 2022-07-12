Breaking: Patriots Have Traded Former First Round Pick

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

N'Keal Harry is getting a much-needed fresh start. The New England Patriots are trading the former first-rounder, according to a report.

The Patriots are trading Harry, the former Arizona State star, to the Chicago Bears, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

"The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet," said Garafolo. "Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start."

All the Bears have to give up is a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A pretty sweet deal for Chicago as it hopes to help Harry reach his potential.

Harry has vastly underperformed his first-round status.

In three years with the Patriots, he caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games.

There were rumors New England was planning on cutting Harry ahead of training camp, seeing that his value has never been lower.

However, it was smart of the AFC East franchise to test the waters and see if there was any trade interest out there.

The Bears are clearly hoping a fresh start can help Harry reach his potential. And he now gets an opportunity to work with second-year quarterback Justin Fields.