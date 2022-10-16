Breaking: Patriots Make Starting Quarterback Decision
The Patriots have made a decision at quarterback for Week 6.
New England is going with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for Sunday's game.
Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will sit out.
"Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is inactive today. Bailey Zappe starts," Adam Schefter reports.
Zappe led the Patriots to a blowout win over the Lions last weekend.
New England's starting quarterback, Jones, has been out with an ankle injury.
The Patriots and the Browns are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.