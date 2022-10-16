Breaking: Patriots Make Starting Quarterback Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Patriots have made a decision at quarterback for Week 6.

New England is going with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for Sunday's game.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will sit out.

"Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is inactive today. Bailey Zappe starts," Adam Schefter reports.

Zappe led the Patriots to a blowout win over the Lions last weekend.

New England's starting quarterback, Jones, has been out with an ankle injury.

The Patriots and the Browns are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.