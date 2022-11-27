Breaking: Police Release Statement On Odell Beckham Incident

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: (L-R) Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics ) Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Miami-Dade Police have released a statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off a plane in Florida on Sunday morning. Beckham Jr. was then seen walking through the airport with police officers.

Miami-Dade Police have since released a statement on what happened at the airport.

Beckham Jr. was allegedly falling in and out of consciousness on Sunday morning. Personnel were called to the airplane for the apparent medical situation. When Odell Beckham was told he needed to exit the airplane due to a possible health risk of not being able to make it through the flight, he allegedly refused.

That's when Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off the plane by security. The entire flight was later delayed, with everyone on the plane having to de-board.

Here's the full statement from police:

Video of the NFL free agent wide receiver walking through the airport has since gone viral.

It's unclear if anything will happen to Beckham Jr. moving forward. It's also unclear if this will impact his free agency interest from teams like the Cowboys, Giants and Bills.

Beckham Jr. is reportedly scheduled to begin meeting with teams later this year.