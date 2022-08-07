Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

Getty Images.

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season.

According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade.

The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation.

"Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabot , but the team has already told him they won’t trade him. Hunt is entering the final year of his contract and has been looking for a new deal," Ari Meirov tweeted.

The Browns appear to have zero interest in trading the talented running back.

Hunt, 27, has been with the Browns since the 2019 season. He previously played for the Chiefs.