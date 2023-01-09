Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year.

Monday morning, the Browns made a change.

Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning.

Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling for a change for most of the season.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported on the decision on Monday morning.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Browns, who made the big trade for Deshaun Watson last year.

Cleveland missed out on the playoffs in 2022, but will have high hopes heading into 2023.