Breaking: Prominent NFL Executive Fired Monday Morning

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Following the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in Week 5, we have a prominent NFL executive firing in Week 6.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have let go a prominent member of their front office.

Schefter reports that executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby has been let go.

Easterby had been with the franchise since 2019.

"A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN. Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization," he reported.

The Texans have been one of the NFL's worst teams for the past couple of seasons.

It's not surprising to see the AFC South franchise with a big front office shakeup.