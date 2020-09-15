Breaking: Radio Host Fired After Sexist Tweet About Maria Taylor

On Monday night, veteran college football reporter Maria Taylor made her NFL debut for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

She called the contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Unfortunately, Taylor wasn’t able to celebrate the achievement without criticism.

Dan McNeil, a Chicago radio host, made a sexist remark about Taylor’s outfit choice for the game. “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN (Adult Video News) annual awards presentation?” he tweeted and later deleted.

Less than 24 hours after sending that veery controversial tweet, McNeil is out of the job. According to a report from The Athletic reporter Jon Greenberg, the local Chicago radio host has been fired.

After his Maria Taylor tweet, Dan McNeil is out at The Score effective immediately, a source confirms. @JulieDiCaro had it first, I believe. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 15, 2020

Taylor posted a message on Instagram, showing what she was wearing for Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Giants.

Although McNeil deleted the tweet, Taylor found a report from Awful Announcing that captured his insensitive comment. She then fired back with a message on social media.

“Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown doubleheader I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!” she wrote.

An official announcement from McNeil’s employer has not been made as of yet. However, his crude remark clearly calls for a swift decision to be made on his future there.