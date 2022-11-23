Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Matthew Stafford

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their Week 12 decision on quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles will be starting someone else.

Sean McVay has ruled Stafford out for this weekend's game, due to a neck issue.

"Another QB change: Rams' HC Sean McVay has ruled out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs due to what the team believes is a strained neck," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported today.

The Chiefs and the Rams are set to play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be airing on FOX.