Breaking: Rams Defensive Player Suspended For 6 Games
A Los Angeles Rams player has reportedly been hit with a six-game suspension.
Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown has reportedly been hit with a suspension by the National Football League.
Brown, 21, was a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M last year.
"Rams DL Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first 6 games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances," Jonathan Jones reports.
The Rams, of course, are coming off a Super Bowl season in 2021.
Los Angeles' defense has now taken a hit heading into the start of the regular season.