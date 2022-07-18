Breaking: Rams Defensive Player Suspended For 6 Games

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles Rams player has reportedly been hit with a six-game suspension.

Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown has reportedly been hit with a suspension by the National Football League.

Brown, 21, was a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M last year.

"Rams DL Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first 6 games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances," Jonathan Jones reports.

The Rams, of course, are coming off a Super Bowl season in 2021.

Los Angeles' defense has now taken a hit heading into the start of the regular season.