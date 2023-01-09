Breaking: Rams Player Taken To Hospital Following Game

A Los Angeles Rams player was taken to the hospital following his team's game on Sunday.

The Rams fell to the Seahawks in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Russ Yeast was taken into the hospital.

"Rams safety Russ Yeast has been taken to a Seattle hospital after suffering a pulmonary contusion during today’s game against the Seahawks," Pro Football Talk wrote.

"Yeast is in stable condition, Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game."

Hopefully, Yeast will be able to be discharged from the hospital at some point.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.