Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have announced their decision on a starting quarterback for this weekend's game.

Baltimore will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that the team will be starting backup Tyler Huntley against the Falcons on Saturday. This will be the third straight game that Jackson has missed due to injury.

Jackson is out with a leg injury. He will be replaced by Huntley, who has made a couple of different starts over the past year-plus in place of an injured Jackson.

Baltimore and Atlanta are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Christmas Eve on Saturday.

The game will be televised on FOX.