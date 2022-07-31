Breaking: Ruling On Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Coming

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Monday is reportedly going to be a big day in the NFL world.

According to a report from Josina Anderson, the relevant parties are expected to be informed of Sue Robinson's decision on Deshaun Watson on Monday.

Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, could be facing a significant suspension.

We'll find out Monday, it appears.

"I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources," she reports.

Most believe Watson is facing a suspension in the range of six to eight games.

However, it's all speculation for now.