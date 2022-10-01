Breaking: Saints Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday.

New Orleans has officially downgraded Jameis Winston to OUT for the Week 4 game.

Veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the NFC South franchise.

"Jameis Winston downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday’s game vs. Vikings. Andy Dalton starts," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

The Saints are 1-2 on the 2022 season.

New Orleans and Minnesota are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be played in London.