Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.

Fowler reports that Samuel has not backed off his trade request.

While Samuel has not backed off his trade request, he hasn't made things public, either.

Perhaps the 49ers will ultimately be able to mend their relationship with the standout wide receiver.