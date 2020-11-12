Breaking: Super Bowl 55 Halftime Performer Officially Named

This NFL season has been so bizarre that it’s nearly impossible to determine which two teams will compete in Super Bowl LV. However, the sports world has just discovered who will be the halftime performer for the biggest game of the season.

Last season, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought back a plethora of their old songs to put together a solid show at Hard Rock Stadium.

We’ve witnessed plenty of repeat performers over the years, however, Super Bowl LV will feature an artist who hasn’t been on the big stage just yet.

It turns out that Super Bowl LV’s halftime show will be headlined by The Weeknd. He’ll most likely have a few supporting acts for the biggest game of the season, but that won’t be announced until later this year.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Over the past few years, the Weeknd has produced multiple hit songs, such as ‘Blinding Lights,’ ‘Call Out My Name,’ ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘I Feel It Coming.’

Are you on pleased with Pepsi’s choice for the Super Bowl 55 halftime show?