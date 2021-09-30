Breaking: Super Bowl 56 Halftime Performer Announced

The 2021 NFL season is only a few weeks old, but fans are already starting to dream about seeing their team in the Super Bowl.

Those fans dreaming of the Super Bowl have a little more context for what it might look like. On Thursday afternoon, the performers for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show have been revealed.

Star rapper Eminem broke the news first, publishing a photo of an incredible lineup for the Super Bowl halftime show. He’ll be performing alongside a few of the biggest names in music.

Dr. Dre is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl will take place at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, to which most of the performers have local ties. Eminem and Mary J. Blige aren’t from Los Angeles, but Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar all are.

The five performers have accounted for 43 Grammy and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Super Bowl 56 is set for February 13, 2022.

Which teams will be playing?