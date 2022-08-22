Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Kayvon Thibodeaux
The New York Giants appear to have gotten off relatively OK with Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury.
Sunday night, the first round NFL Draft pick suffered a lower-leg injury during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While the injury looked bad, it's reportedly only going to be a multi-week injury.
"Initial tests revealed that Giants’ DE Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 3-4 weeks, per source. His ACL and meniscus were intact. Giants are still hopeful that he will be ready for the regular-season opener vs. the Titans, per source," Adam Schefter reports.
Thibodeaux, who starred collegiately at Oregon, is expected to be a major contributor for the Giants defense this season.
New York is set to open Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.