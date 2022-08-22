Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Kayvon Thibodeaux

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants appear to have gotten off relatively OK with Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury.

Sunday night, the first round NFL Draft pick suffered a lower-leg injury during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the injury looked bad, it's reportedly only going to be a multi-week injury.

"Initial tests revealed that Giants’ DE Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 3-4 weeks, per source. His ACL and meniscus were intact. Giants are still hopeful that he will be ready for the regular-season opener vs. the Titans, per source," Adam Schefter reports.

Thibodeaux, who starred collegiately at Oregon, is expected to be a major contributor for the Giants defense this season.

New York is set to open Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.