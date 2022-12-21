Breaking: The NFL Has Reportedly Made A Decision On "Sunday Ticket"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The NFL is reportedly getting close to a deal for its next "Sunday Ticket" partner.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the league is "in advanced talks" with Google's YouTube on a deal for the exclusive rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" subscription package.

It was previously reported that YouTube was one of the two finalists to land "Sunday Ticket," along with Amazon.

"An agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday following a meeting of NFL owners who are required to approve rights deals," writes the Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint.

Disney/ESPN and Apple were also reportedly involved in the bidding for "Sunday Ticket," but bowed out of the running.

The rights to the package, which allows fans to see all out-of-market games every week for a fee, have been with DirecTV since "Sunday Ticket's" inception in 1995.

We'll keep you posted on this story as more details emerge.