Breaking: TJ Watt Appears To Suffer Major Injury
T.J. Watt appeared to suffer a serious upper-body injury in the second half of Sunday's regular season opener.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star was having a Defensive Player of the Year-type game on Sunday afternoon, wreaking havoc on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense.
Unfortunately, Watt appeared to suffer a serious pectoral or shoulder injury late in Sunday afternoon's game.
It didn't look good.
That would obviously be crushing news for a Steelers team that had looked good on defense to start the 2022 regular season.
Hopefully Watt did not suffer a torn pectoral or shoulder injury and it's something much more minor.
The Steelers will likely know more later on Sunday.