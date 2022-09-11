Breaking: TJ Watt Appears To Suffer Major Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T.J. Watt appeared to suffer a serious upper-body injury in the second half of Sunday's regular season opener.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star was having a Defensive Player of the Year-type game on Sunday afternoon, wreaking havoc on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

Unfortunately, Watt appeared to suffer a serious pectoral or shoulder injury late in Sunday afternoon's game.

It didn't look good.

That would obviously be crushing news for a Steelers team that had looked good on defense to start the 2022 regular season.

Hopefully Watt did not suffer a torn pectoral or shoulder injury and it's something much more minor.

The Steelers will likely know more later on Sunday.