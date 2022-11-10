Breaking: Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Surprise Retirement

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Veteran linebacker Blake Martinez is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday afternoon, he officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Martinez posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about his retirement. It sounds like he's at peace with his decision.

"I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football," Martinez wrote. "I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!"

Martinez was a standout linebacker at Stanford, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2015. He was then drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2016.

After spending four seasons with the Packers, Martinez signed a lucrative deal with the New York Giants.

An ACL injury ultimately prevented Martinez from reaching his full potential in New York. As a result, he was released this past September. He then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders before calling it a career.

Martinez will finish his NFL career with 706 total tackles, 22 passes defended, 13 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Congratulations to Blake Martinez on a nice career.