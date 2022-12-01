Breaking: Warrant Issued For Arrest Of Former NFL Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is once again facing disturbing allegations.

According to Andy Slater, there's a warrant out for Brown's arrest in Florida.

"The warrant was put into the system Thursday morning involving a misdemeanor, domestic-violence battery charge," Slater announced on Thursday morning.

FOX 13 reporter Kevin O'Donnell said Brown's arrest stems from an incident that took place on Monday. It reportedly involves the mother of his children.

A risk protection order was filed against Brown by the Tampa Police Department.

From FOX 13:

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

Additional details regarding Brown's arrest warrant should be made available in the near future.

Brown is currently a free agent. He played for the Buccaneers last season.

The odds of Brown returning to the NFL were slim before this news was made public.