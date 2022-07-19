Breece Hall Hasn't Signed Yet: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

One of the top rookies from the NFL Draft has yet to sign his rookie contract.

The New York Jets haven't agreed to terms with running back Breece Hall and that's led him to hold out. Hall is the team's only unsigned draft pick right now.

The Jets are hoping to get a lot of production out of him this season, but that can't happen until he's under contract.

Their fanbase is hoping that the team can get the deal down as soon as possible.

Before Hall was drafted, he played at Iowa State from 2019-21. During that time, he racked up 3,941 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

His best individual season came in 2020 when he rushed for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns off 279 carries.

We'll see if the Jets get more serious about signing Hall, especially with training camp set to start in a week.