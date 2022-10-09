Breece Hall Reveals What Jets Rookies Told Each Other Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images) Edward Diller/Getty Images

There's renewed buzz around the New York Jets, who improved to 3-2 with a 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Running back Breece Hall powered the offense with 97 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the rookie said he and the team's other newcomers had a telling realization on Sunday.

"Bro we're so good," Hall recalled saying to the other rookies.

Michael Carter punched in two touchdowns, but Hall took the offense to the 1-yard line to set up each score.

Hall wasn't the only neophyte to shine at MetLife Stadium. Cornerback Sauce Gardner pressured Teddy Bridgewater into an intentional grounding inside the end zone that resulted in an early safety.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson finished Sunday's game with a season-low 27 yards, but he made his presence felt with a game-winning touchdown in Week 2's epic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

Fellow first-round pick Jermaine Johnson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Rosenblatt spotted the linebacker in a walking boot, but the No. 26 selection said he's "good."

The Jets already have more wins than in 2020 and are one victory shy of matching last season's tally. Young talent such as Hall has given the fanbase more hope than they've inexperience in quite some time during an 11-season playoff drought.

Hall will look to lead the Jets to another big win when facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.