Bret Bielema Reportedly Lands A New NFL Job

Bret Bielema pointing while wearing a red Arkansas jumpsuit.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 24: Head Coach Bret Bielema of the Arkansas Razorbacks yells to his players on the field during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Razorback Stadium Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers in 4 OT's 54-46. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bret Bielema has been in the NFL since 2018, when he was fired by Arkansas. While he hasn’t reached the head coaching ranks, it does seem like he’s happy to stick as an assistant in the pros rather than throw his hat back in the college football ranks.

Bielema has been with the New England over the past few seasons. After serving as a consultant to Bill Belichick for a season, he took over as defensive line coach this year.

Now, it looks like he’s on the move. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bielema will be going with former Pats special teams coordinator Joe Judge, taking a place on his staff with the New York Giants.

It is unclear if he’ll be a defensive line coach or hold a different tile in New York. The Giants brought in Patrick Graham, the Miami Dolphins 2019 defensive coordinator and a former Judge colleague with the Patriots, to serve in the same role with the team.

The Patriots job was Bret Bielema’s first of any kind at the NFL level.

The Iowa alumnus joined his alma mater’s staff as a graduate assistant in 1994, a year after he graduated, following a brief career with the Arena League’s Milwaukee Mustangs. He coached Hawkeye linebackers from 1996-2001.

From there, he coached at Kansas State and Wisconsin, becoming the Badgers head coach in 2006. He went 68-24 in the Big Ten, taking the head coaching job at Arkansas in 2013.

The run in the SEC was not as successful, as he finished 29-34 overall, and just 11-29 in conference play, with three middling bowl seasons bookended by losing campaigns.

