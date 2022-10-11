Look: Brett Favre Breaks His Silence On Troubling Scandal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has finally issued a statement on his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal.

Favre allegedly helped raise money for a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The money came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare fund.

In a statement sent to Fox News, Favre said he has done nothing wrong.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre told Fox News Digital. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."

Favre didn't stop there. He then explained his side to the story regarding Southern Mississippi's desires for a volleyball center.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center," Favre continued. "My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.

"State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies, including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office and the Attorney General’s office."

It has been reported that Favre pocketed over $1 million in welfare funds for public speeches that he never even made.

Despite all the allegations surrounding Favre, he seems to be holding his ground.