Brett Favre Clarifies Comment About Pat Tillman, Colin Kaepernick

Recently, Brett Favre spoke with TMZ Sports about Colin Kaepernick. Tonight, he clarified some of the comments he made during the interview.

The quotes that drew the most reaction involved Favre seemingly comparing Kaepernick to former NFL safety Pat Tillman, who left the league to join the Army. Tillman was killed in April 2004 as a result of friendly fire.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said of Kaepernick. “I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar. And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Apparently, there were some people who took offense to Kaepernick and Tillman being mentioned together and Favre felt the need to address the criticism tonight.

“Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause,” Favre wrote on Twitter. “Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor.”

Obviously, losing one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice, though Favre is correct about both Tillman and Kaepernick giving up their careers for a cause they believed in.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, the season in which he began his pregame protest during the national anthem.