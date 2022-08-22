Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Extremely Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Most of the NFL world approves the San Francisco 49ers' decision to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and enter the Trey Lance era. Well, except for NFL legend Brett Favre.

Favre thinks the 49ers are making a massive mistake moving on from Garoppolo. Why? The veteran quarterback has a track record of winning.

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to two NFC Championships in three seasons. However, the NFC West franchise feels the veteran has too many limitations that have prevented Super Bowl victories.

"What Jimmy has done is win... and win... and win. Letting him go, to me, is absolutely crazy," said Favre.



Moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance is no doubt a big risk. Lance is a big unknown until he gets more playing time in the Bay Area. He simply hasn't played much football in the past couple of years.

However, Garoppolo's limitations really limited the San Francisco 49ers' offense over the past few seasons. He became a liability in late-game situations and had to really rely on the Niners' rushing attack to open up the playbook's play-action game.

Lance also offers a dual-threat ability Garoppolo simply doesn't possess. His ability to pick up chunks of yards on the ground will be a big advantage for the 49ers this fall.

The Niners begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.