Brett Favre Makes His Thoughts On Potential Broadcasting Career Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, legendary quarterback Brett Favre discussed Tom Brady's contract with FOX. He also revealed if he'd be interested in stepping in the broadcast booth at some point in the future.

Favre sounds open to a broadcast gig with a major media network.

However, it's not something Favre is desperately seeking.

"I've made great money. I'm very thankful," Favre said. "If someone offered me a job to do Monday night or Thursday Night Football, and it would be a great deal, I would consider it. But it's not on my bucket list of things to do."

Favre isn't so sure that media networks would pursue him, citing his "aw-shucks mentality" and "country accent" as potential flaws.

That being said, we've seen a plethora of marquee quarterbacks land a job in the media. Troy Aikman, Drew Brees, Tony Romo and Steve Young are just a few who have received opportunities with the major networks.

For now though, Favre seems comfortable with the way this chapter of his life is playing out.