Earlier this week, President Donald Trump held a town hall where he fielded a question from former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre.

During the town hall, Favre asked Trump about the recent ratings slide in the NBA and the NFL. “The NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings, as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports,” Favre declared before asking his question.

Favre followed that claim by asking: “So how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?”

President Trump continued his stance that sports fans want an escape from every day life – and thus no politics in sports. “People don’t want to see all of the politics,” he said.

“They’ve got enough politics, with me and with everybody else. And they don’t want to see it with football or sports, on Sunday or whenever they happen to be watching.”

— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) October 22, 2020

The topic of ratings has been a popular talking point over the past few months.

Both the NBA and NFL ratings are down over last year, which has prompted criticism from President Trump.

The conversation of separating sports and politics won’t come to an end any time soon.