Brett Favre Reacts To The Death Of NFL Legend John Madden

The sports world was devastated to hear that Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died on Tuesday at the age of 85. Following the heartbreaking news, social media was abuzz with tributes to one of the sport’s biggest icons.

Among those who touched on Madden’s impact on football was Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Madden, who began as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders before moving to the broadcast booth, was on the call for a handful of Favre’s games over his career. The pair developed a close relationship while the Packers quarterback was putting together his record-breaking career.

Favre penned a touching message about his friendship with Madden on Tuesday night.

“We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden,” Favre tweeted. “My career was narrated by ‘Coach’, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family.”

Favre was far from the only NFL legend to talk about the impact that Madden made on the people around him and on football in general. Executives, coaches and players, both current and former, all shared their unique stories about the Hall of Famer following his passing.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who Madden led from 1969 to 1978, released a statement after news of the 85-year-old’s death broke on Tuesday.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden,” their statement read. “Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.”

Seven-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick also spoke about the path that Madden paved in football.

Our condolences to the Madden family,” Belichick said Wednesday. “It’s a huge loss for the NFL, professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around. I think we probably all set out to try to have a good professional career; John had about five of them.”