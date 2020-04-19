Brett Favre Reacts To Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about becoming a legend with a team and ultimately leaving to go play someplace else. That’s what Tom Brady will do when he officially steps on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Brady’s situation isn’t identical to Favre’s. TB12 didn’t retire first before making a comeback, and thus far, he hasn’t suited up for his longtime team’s arch rival. Still, it takes some guts to leave the only franchise you’ve known for unknown pastures, particularly at the end stage of your career.

Favre appeared on CBS Sports HQ on Friday, where he discussed Brady’s decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not surprisingly, he offered his support for his fellow legendary QB.

“Regardless of what happens, it’s his decision,” Favre said. “I commend him greatly for that decision — not necessarily for leaving but for taking that leap of faith, and you know what, I think what he’s done in New England — we may not see in our generation ever again, the dominant play that he has shown for so long and just the durability has been unbelievable.”

Brady is heading South after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Favre offered up some insight into why he thinks Brady opted to leave.

“I know Tom real well,” Favre said. “We talked a little bit about it but I think more than anything he just kind of wanted to try his hand at something different, and you can’t fault him for that. It has nothing to do with the organization, even though people may make it out to be a riff between he and Belichick or the organization. Look, what they did is unbelievable, and that will not change. He just wants to try his hand at something different and if it works out, great. If it doesn’t, he’s still the greatest to ever play the game.”

After reneging on retirement following the 2007 season, Favre signed with the New York Jets, where he played one year. In 2009, he moved on to the Minnesota Vikings, enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career and leading the team to the NFC Championship Game.

After the 2010 campaign, Favre was out of the NFL for good. The Bucs are hoping for at least two solid seasons out of Brady, and if he is able to deliver a year similar to Favre’s 2009, the franchise will be ecstatic.

[ 247Sports ]