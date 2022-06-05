Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer.

Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game.

"Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm. The event will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and additional local charities," the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tweeted earlier this month.

This should be fun.

Fans are excited.

"Dang I wish I could make it but awesome!" one fan tweeted.

"Wowwwww! #packers fans!" another fan tweeted.

Ticket prices are high, though - of course, it's all for charity.

"Tickets are insane. For 1 ticket here I could attend 7 brewer games and see real baseball players," one fan tweeted.

Packers fans - will you be going?