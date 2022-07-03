Brett Favre Reveals Notable Prediction: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre has revealed a notable prediction for the 2022 NFL regular season.

The longtime Green Bay Packers star quarterback is expecting a dropoff for Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

Adams, of course, was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas earlier this offseason.

It's not a crazy prediction, of course.

"I’m sure Favre isn’t the only person who thinks this. In GB, Adams was basically the passing offense. In LV, it’s renfrow and Waller. Carr will have to spread the ball around. Adams will be good but not the way he was in GB," one fan tweeted.

"Damn doesn’t Carr wear 4 for Favre too? Lol smh," a Raiders fan pointed out.

Perhaps Adams will prove Favre and the doubters wrong during the 2022 season.